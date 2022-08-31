Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Up to $5.13

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 5.13, but opened at 5.40. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at 5.82, with a volume of 32,320 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 14.40.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of 4.75 and a 200-day moving average of 6.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 74,135.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,175,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 74,135.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,175,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 217,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,796,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 9,429,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,959 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 74,792 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 4,613.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 485,655 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 475,352 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 18.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,399 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at about $4,281,000. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

