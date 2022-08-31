River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 898,685 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,934,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 898,685 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial accounts for 1.6% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $143,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,689,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,921,000 after purchasing an additional 677,196 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 956.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 534,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,082,000 after buying an additional 483,485 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,348,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,694,000 after buying an additional 398,704 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 271.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,733,000 after buying an additional 355,133 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FNF traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,314. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

