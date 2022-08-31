River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 19,284 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,284 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $38,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.23. 67,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,905. The company has a market cap of $169.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

