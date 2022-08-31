River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 521,416 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,181,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 521,416 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 2.17% of Centennial Resource Development worth $49,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:CDEV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 197,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,782,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 4.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centennial Resource Development

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 115,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $752,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,332,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDEV. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.