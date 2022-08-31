River Road Asset Management LLC Has $93.23 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,459,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,331 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $93,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at $164,470,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at $164,470,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,492.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 116,811 shares of company stock worth $4,389,368 and sold 326,000 shares worth $12,467,175. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 165,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,447,079. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

