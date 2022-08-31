River Road Asset Management LLC Has $124 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991,438 shares during the period. Unilever makes up about 1.4% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Unilever worth $123,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UL. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE UL traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $45.64. 62,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,535. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $46.30. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $56.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

