River Road Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,600,595 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,600,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,029,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Vontier as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vontier to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Insider Transactions at Vontier

Vontier Stock Performance

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Vontier stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.96. 17,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.21%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

