River Road Asset Management LLC Buys 115,820 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,751,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares during the quarter. Cannae accounts for approximately 1.8% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 7.95% of Cannae worth $161,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 0.5% during the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 134,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 77.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Cannae news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $108,707,969.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,406,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,411,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NYSE CNNE traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $21.89. 8,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,746. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

