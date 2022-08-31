Ripio Credit Network (RCN) One Day Volume Hits $27,093.00

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $27,093.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00050029 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000223 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.