RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.59

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.59 and last traded at $41.70, with a volume of 1416737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

RingCentral Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $149,674.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,880,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,117,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,244 shares of company stock worth $1,726,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 527,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,566,000 after acquiring an additional 62,334 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 76,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 29,477 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

