Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Shares Down 2.5%

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €160.20 ($163.47) and last traded at €162.75 ($166.07). 110,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €166.85 ($170.26).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €187.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €182.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion and a PE ratio of 18.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

