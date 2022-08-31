Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Trading Down 2.6%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.68. 7,612 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 2,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rexel from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Rexel Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

