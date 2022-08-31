REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.
REX American Resources Trading Down 14.5 %
Shares of NYSE REX opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $510.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.05. REX American Resources has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66.
A number of research analysts recently commented on REX shares. TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
REX American Resources Company Profile
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
