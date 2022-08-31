REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

REX American Resources Trading Down 14.5 %

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $510.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.05. REX American Resources has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on REX shares. TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after acquiring an additional 51,476 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 38,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

