Reviewing Valens Semiconductor (VLN) & Its Competitors

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) is one of 164 publicly-traded companies in the "Semiconductors & related devices" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Valens Semiconductor to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens Semiconductor -37.55% -12.61% -11.24% Valens Semiconductor Competitors -59.16% -14.82% 0.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.4% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valens Semiconductor’s competitors have a beta of 1.56, indicating that their average share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Valens Semiconductor and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens Semiconductor 0 0 6 0 3.00 Valens Semiconductor Competitors 1652 7662 16085 575 2.60

Valens Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 144.13%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 32.25%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valens Semiconductor $70.68 million -$26.53 million -3.64 Valens Semiconductor Competitors $3.70 billion $765.37 million 19.53

Valens Semiconductor’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Valens Semiconductor. Valens Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Valens Semiconductor competitors beat Valens Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, digital signage, medical and residential, and industrial markets; and automotive solutions, which provide chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automated driving systems, infotainment, telecommunications, and basic connectivity. It serves customers through distributors and representatives in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

