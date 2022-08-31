Reviewing Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) & Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Viant Technology and Tiga Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viant Technology -3.33% -4.88% -3.60% Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% 4.45%

Volatility and Risk

Viant Technology has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viant Technology $224.13 million 1.23 -$7.74 million ($0.56) -8.09 Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A

This table compares Viant Technology and Tiga Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tiga Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viant Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.8% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of Viant Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Viant Technology and Tiga Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viant Technology 0 0 5 0 3.00 Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viant Technology presently has a consensus price target of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 151.66%. Given Viant Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Summary

Viant Technology beats Tiga Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel demand side platform for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Household ID, a household profile, which provides household insights for optimized bid decisions and touchpoint collection across consumer pathways, as well as offers holistic targeting and measurement across channels; World Without Cookies software to manage reach and frequency at the household level; and Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner. In addition, it provides Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation, targeting, and measuring outcomes; and self-service interface that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

