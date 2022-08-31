Reviewing Reservoir Media (RSVR) and The Competition

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Reservoir Media to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Reservoir Media has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reservoir Media’s rivals have a beta of -0.14, indicating that their average stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Reservoir Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Reservoir Media Competitors 14 153 343 4 2.66

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Reservoir Media and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 49.81%. Given Reservoir Media’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reservoir Media has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Reservoir Media and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media 14.48% 2.88% 1.52% Reservoir Media Competitors 1,121.22% -3.29% 100.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reservoir Media and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media $107.84 million $13.08 million 25.96 Reservoir Media Competitors $1.03 billion -$62.05 million -0.38

Reservoir Media’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Reservoir Media. Reservoir Media is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Reservoir Media

(Get Rating)

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Reservoir Media, Inc. is a subsidiary of Reservoir Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.