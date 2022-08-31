Reviewing Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) and First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) and First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Colony Bankcorp and First Interstate BancSystem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Interstate BancSystem 0 0 3 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Colony Bankcorp currently has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.12%. First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.29%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than First Interstate BancSystem.

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Interstate BancSystem has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and First Interstate BancSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 15.39% 10.34% 0.90% First Interstate BancSystem 14.93% 8.43% 0.86%

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Interstate BancSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Interstate BancSystem pays out 90.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and First Interstate BancSystem has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. First Interstate BancSystem is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $106.88 million 2.34 $18.66 million $1.28 11.08 First Interstate BancSystem $656.00 million 6.56 $192.10 million $1.82 22.12

First Interstate BancSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp. Colony Bankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Interstate BancSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Interstate BancSystem beats Colony Bankcorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Bankcorp

(Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of January 20, 2022, it operated 39 locations throughout Georgia. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company also offers real estate loans comprising commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans comprising direct personal loans, credit card loans and lines of credit, and indirect loans; variable and fixed rate commercial loans for small and medium-sized manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and service businesses for working capital needs and business expansions; and agricultural loans. In addition, it provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Further, the company offers marketing, credit review, loan servicing, credit cards issuance and servicing, mortgage loan sales and servicing, indirect consumer loan purchasing and processing, loan collection services, and other operational services, as well as online and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including agriculture, construction, education, energy, governmental services, healthcare, hospitality, housing, mining, professional services, real estate development, retail, technology, tourism, and wholesale trade. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 147 banking offices, including detached drive-up facilities in communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.