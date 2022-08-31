Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TAG Immobilien (TEG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TAG Immobilien (ETR: TEG):

8/30/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €12.50 ($12.76) price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

8/24/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €9.50 ($9.69) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/24/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €12.50 ($12.76) price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

8/23/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €12.00 ($12.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/23/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €17.50 ($17.86) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/11/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €9.50 ($9.69) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/19/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €14.10 ($14.39) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/11/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €17.50 ($17.86) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/11/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €12.00 ($12.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/8/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €14.10 ($14.39) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/4/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €12.00 ($12.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock traded down €0.11 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €9.05 ($9.23). 789,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.23. TAG Immobilien AG has a 1 year low of €8.70 ($8.88) and a 1 year high of €29.20 ($29.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.23.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

