Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DigitalOcean in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for DigitalOcean’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DigitalOcean’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 2.9 %

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $42.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 7.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 59.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,115 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth approximately $461,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 26.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,595. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.