Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.66. 5,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.41 and a 200 day moving average of $131.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $148.26.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

