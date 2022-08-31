Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.25

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.25 and last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.25.
Renishaw Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.77.
Renishaw Company Profile
Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renishaw (RNSHF)
