Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 4,991 Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Renaissance Capital LLC trimmed its stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in CureVac were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in CureVac by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 233,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 132,757 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CureVac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 98,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CureVac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CureVac by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

CureVac Trading Down 1.3 %

CureVac Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. CureVac has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Articles

