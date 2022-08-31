Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 4,664 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAYW. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $175,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hayward by 16.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAYW. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Hayward from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hayward from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 140,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,951,558.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,666.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 142,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,441 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hayward stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.36.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Hayward had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

