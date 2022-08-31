Renaissance Capital LLC Has $410,000 Holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,545 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc increased its position in RLX Technology by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in RLX Technology by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 22,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. RLX Technology Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $7.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of -1.20.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

