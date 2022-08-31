Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) Plans GBX 1.65 Dividend

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Regional REIT stock opened at GBX 69.25 ($0.84) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.54. Regional REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 69 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 96 ($1.16). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 80.96. The firm has a market cap of £357.15 million and a PE ratio of 1,158.07.

In other news, insider Stephen Inglis acquired 41,891 shares of Regional REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £29,742.61 ($35,938.39). In related news, insider Stephen Inglis bought 41,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £29,742.61 ($35,938.39). Also, insider Daniel J.B. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £3,700 ($4,470.76).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

