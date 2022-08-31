Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.51. Approximately 9,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 960,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 1,294.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $335,881.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $335,881.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,963. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,233 shares during the period. MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,779,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,792,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,875,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,478 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,136,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 692,741 shares during the period. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

