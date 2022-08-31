Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

