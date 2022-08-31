Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ready Capital

In other Ready Capital news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ready Capital

Ready Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 86.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 115.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at $63,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.19. 3,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,605. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.74%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.29%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

