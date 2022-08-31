Radicle (RAD) Price Down 8.2% This Week

Radicle (RAD) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $69.54 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radicle has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00010605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radicle is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,626,293 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network built on open protocols. It enables developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle was designed to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms — or “forges” — while retaining Git’s peer-to-peer nature, building on what made distributed version control so powerful in the first place. Radicle also leverages Ethereum (opt-in) for unique global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols that help maintainers sustain their open-source work. The network is powered by a peer-to-peer replication protocol built on Git, called Radicle Link. Radicle Link extends Git with peer-to-peer discovery by disseminating data via a process called gossip. That is, participants in the network share and spread data they are “interested” in by keeping redundant copies locally and sharing, otherwise known as “replicating”, their local data with selected peers. By leveraging Git's smart transfer protocol, Radicle Link keeps Git's efficiency when it comes to data replication while offering global decentralized repository storage through the peer-to-peer networking layer. Since all data on the network is stored locally by peers on the network, developers can share and collaborate on Git repositories without relying on intermediaries such as hosted servers. The easiest way to use Radicle is with Upstream, a desktop client developed by the founding team of the Radicle project. With Upstream, you can create an identity, host your code, and collaborate with others on the Radicle network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

