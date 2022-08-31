Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 9,268 Shares

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of QRTEA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. 4,195,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,004,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.74. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Qurate Retail by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Qurate Retail by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Qurate Retail by 27.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Qurate Retail by 4.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 19.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.