Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 39,909 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,909 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.9% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after acquiring an additional 796,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,902,000 after buying an additional 586,815 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,847,000 after buying an additional 253,865 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.73. The company had a trading volume of 118,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,084. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.