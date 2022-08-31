Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 2,009 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,470 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.5% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Intel by 120.0% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 82,384 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 44,936 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.8% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,152 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,223 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200,824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.97. 894,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,150,680. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

