Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.73 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,705 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 312,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 82,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 201,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 33,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 639,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,739,000 after buying an additional 31,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 40,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,442. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.