Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,591 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $7,115,414.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,198,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,365,926.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sirius XM Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

SIRI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. 236,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,084,579. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading

