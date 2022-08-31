Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 8,818 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,611 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 76.9% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 48,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 118.2% in the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,048 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.5% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE V traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $201.02. 82,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,583,790. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

