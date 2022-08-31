Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 1,923 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Kroger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Kroger by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

KR stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. 149,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,761,839. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.38.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

