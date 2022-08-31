Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 1,335 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,736 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Stock Down 0.9 %

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $159.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.87. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

