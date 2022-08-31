Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Cut by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises 1.9% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.12% of Quanta Services worth $23,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 32.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after buying an additional 1,370,362 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $58,110,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $55,267,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Quanta Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 800,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 451.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 421,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,441,000 after acquiring an additional 344,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PWR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $140.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.40 and a 200 day moving average of $125.48. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $149.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.