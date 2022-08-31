Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Trimmed by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.36. The stock had a trading volume of 20,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,171. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $149.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Argus assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.