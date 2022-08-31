Quanex Building Products (NX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Quanex Building Products has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $322.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $758.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $146,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 539,996 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 164,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,121,000 after purchasing an additional 75,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 38,086 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

