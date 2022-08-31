Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $73,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 40.0% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 297,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 275,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on NLY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

NYSE NLY opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The business had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.66%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

