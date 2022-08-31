Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,518 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $108.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average is $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKS. UBS Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.39.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

