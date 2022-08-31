Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $368.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $331.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.65. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

