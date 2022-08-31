Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 68 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $213.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.34 and a 200-day moving average of $219.65. The company has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $268.98.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

