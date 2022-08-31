Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,150,000 after purchasing an additional 432,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,984,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,767,000 after purchasing an additional 112,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,408 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $156,373.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,450,949.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $665,163 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.