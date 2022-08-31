Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $349,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,912 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in SEA by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in SEA by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 828 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEA by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

NYSE SE opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.60. Sea Limited has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $372.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

