Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $226,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Mosaic Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.84%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

