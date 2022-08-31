Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $207,000 in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,275 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $330,444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,864,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,970,000 after purchasing an additional 366,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,740,000 after buying an additional 359,157 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. TheStreet upgraded First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

FRC stock opened at $153.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.64. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $133.37 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

