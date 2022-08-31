Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $89.64

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $89.64 and last traded at $90.09, with a volume of 13960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.47.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,826 shares of company stock worth $1,176,266. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.