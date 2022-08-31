Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PXS shares. TheStreet raised Pyxis Tankers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. ThinkEquity started coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
